Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 5.4% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.