Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.31 and a 200 day moving average of $311.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

