Cencora (NYSE:COR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.67.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $200.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.67. Cencora has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock worth $267,704,230. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

