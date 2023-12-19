Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $500.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.38 and its 200-day moving average is $447.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

