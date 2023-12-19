Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

IPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 12.4 %

IPSC opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.67. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 5,183.16%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

