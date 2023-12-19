Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

IPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 12.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

IPSC opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.67. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 5,183.16%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

