Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,143. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

CERE stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Further Reading

