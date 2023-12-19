Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,143. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERE
Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance
CERE stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cerevel Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.