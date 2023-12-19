Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Cerus Stock Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERS stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $378.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

