Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $69.31 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 21,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 841.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

