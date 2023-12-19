Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $485.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $485.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 22.4% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $383.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

