Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

