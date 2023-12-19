Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 160 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

