Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

