Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 51,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,034,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

