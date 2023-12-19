Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $156.64. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

