Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

