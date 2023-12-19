Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

