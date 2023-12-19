Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.