China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 723,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,775.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
CRGGF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.41.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Gas Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.