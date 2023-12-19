China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 723,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,775.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

CRGGF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.