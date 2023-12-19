Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Critical Contrast

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chindata Group and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 HUYA 0 2 0 0 2.00

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.78%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than HUYA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.1% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chindata Group and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 14.82% 7.52% 3.40% HUYA -6.07% -2.34% -1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $659.93 million 5.21 $94.48 million $0.32 26.41 HUYA $7.52 billion 0.11 -$70.56 million ($0.26) -13.02

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chindata Group beats HUYA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

(Get Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, and tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

