Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $2,180.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,180.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,296.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,075.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,007.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,346.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.