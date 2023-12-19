Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

