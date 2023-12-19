Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,074,400 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 1,173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.1 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

