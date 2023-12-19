Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,074,400 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 1,173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.1 days.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
