Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.93. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

