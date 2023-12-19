Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after acquiring an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,290 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

