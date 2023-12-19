CIBC Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMP.A. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Empire and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EMP.A

Empire Trading Down 1.4 %

Empire Dividend Announcement

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.22 and a 1-year high of C$40.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.