Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) is set to release its 11/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY24 guidance at $14.00-14.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $14.00-$14.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $560.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.38. Cintas has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

