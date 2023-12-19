Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

