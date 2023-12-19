Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

