Close Asset Management Ltd Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

