CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.