Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.87. Codexis has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 110.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

