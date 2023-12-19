Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of JVA opened at $0.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

