Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush downgraded Cogent Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.71.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 7.6 %

COGT stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

