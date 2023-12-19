Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64. The firm has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

