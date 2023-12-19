Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

