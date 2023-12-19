Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after buying an additional 288,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

