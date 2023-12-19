Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

