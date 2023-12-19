Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $500.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.38 and its 200-day moving average is $447.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

