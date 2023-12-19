Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $344.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

