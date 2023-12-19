Contrasting argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for argenx and Achilles Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 1 2 16 1 2.85 Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

argenx currently has a consensus price target of $549.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,187.98%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

argenx has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.8% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -22.70% -16.54% -14.82% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -42.33% -37.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares argenx and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $445.27 million 60.43 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -109.49 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.89) -0.45

Achilles Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

