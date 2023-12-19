Contrasting Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nufarm and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nufarm 0 0 0 0 N/A Benson Hill 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 2,502.45%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Nufarm.

This table compares Nufarm and Benson Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nufarm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill $381.23 million 0.08 -$127.90 million ($0.70) -0.22

Nufarm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

Profitability

This table compares Nufarm and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nufarm N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill -28.75% -51.02% -19.44%

Summary

Benson Hill beats Nufarm on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease. It also provides seed treatment products for the protection and treatment of damage caused by insects, fungus, and disease; and distributes sunflower, sorghum, and canola seeds. Nufarm Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Laverton North, Australia.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

