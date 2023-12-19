Contrasting Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) & Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 13.43% 7.46% 0.60% Sturgis Bancorp 17.45% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $18.75 billion 0.81 $3.25 billion $5.84 5.07 Sturgis Bancorp $35.96 million 1.08 $6.62 million $3.86 4.66

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shinhan Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shinhan Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.31, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture capital, non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

