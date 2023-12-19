Contrasting VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) & Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and Ebix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.55 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.18 Ebix $735.63 million 0.07 $64.64 million $0.17 9.41

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ebix 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VerifyMe and Ebix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VerifyMe presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 163.89%. Ebix has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Volatility & Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56% Ebix 0.67% 4.15% 1.79%

Summary

Ebix beats VerifyMe on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. Its EbixCash exchange related products and services include gift cards; travel exchanges services; money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer payment services; and on-demand technology to various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setup, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services, such as project management, integration, development, and testing; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

