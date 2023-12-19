Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
CRBP stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
