Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

