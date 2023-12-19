Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Coursera stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $30,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $30,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,813.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,046,025 shares of company stock valued at $20,514,179. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

