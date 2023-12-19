Critical Analysis: Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) & The Competition

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Creative Medical Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 -$10.14 million -0.59 Creative Medical Technology Competitors $552.06 million $34.82 million -2.93

Analyst Recommendations

Creative Medical Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Medical Technology. Creative Medical Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Medical Technology Competitors 1337 4532 11821 197 2.61

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 107.53%. Given Creative Medical Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Medical Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36% Creative Medical Technology Competitors -4,381.04% -167.51% -47.77%

Summary

Creative Medical Technology competitors beat Creative Medical Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

