Critical Survey: Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) vs. Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Starbox Group and Lendway are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Starbox Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Starbox Group has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Starbox Group and Lendway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group $7.19 million 1.85 $3.60 million N/A N/A Lendway $18.80 million 0.47 $10.05 million $1.11 4.58

Lendway has higher revenue and earnings than Starbox Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Starbox Group and Lendway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lendway beats Starbox Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

