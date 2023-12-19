Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,420 ($81.19).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($70.82) to GBX 5,200 ($65.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.00) to GBX 5,000 ($63.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 5,086 ($64.32) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 4,018 ($50.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,270 ($91.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,503.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,092.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,597.12, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

