Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Robert J. Hariri Sells 800 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $13,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

