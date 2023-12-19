CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Financial Contrast

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 6.35% 25.90% 6.72% MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CSG Systems International and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $64.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.44 $44.06 million $2.41 21.90 MSP Recovery $8.38 million 36.89 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.